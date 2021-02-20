Jon Moxley Explains How the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted His NJPW Plans for 2020

– Speaking to Fight Game Media, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic affected his plans to work more for NJPW throughout 2020. Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley (via Fightful):

“Obviously, I have a contract with AEW, but I work other places. An actual independent contractor who basically does whatever the fuck I want. The pandemic might’ve helped shit out too as far as people getting creative and trading talent. There would be a door open between us and IMPACT, which is really cool. What if a team or a wrestler is between stories or doesn’t have anything real specific going on, especially a younger guy who needs to work and get more experience. They can go to IMPACT and do something, or if someone in IMPACT isn’t doing anything, they can come over and help us out here. New Japan, the door has been open for me the whole time. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would’ve had a full schedule in Japan, the same way I was in January and February [2020]. The possibility is there for younger guys to get experience working there or for their bigger names to do a showcase here. Nobody has to be married, just the doors being down. People need to get more creative in the pandemic and it’s opened people’s minds to get out of their normal rut. It’s gonna be more common for people to work for multiple companies.”