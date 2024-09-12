Jon Moxley Explains His Turn On Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley explained his reasons for turning on Byran Danielson on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC turned on Danielson at AEW All Out, with Moxley suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag. Moxley opened up this week’s show with a video package in which he said that he wishes he was still standing with Danielson, but said Danielson didn’t have the stomach for this anymore.

Moxley said that two years ago they made a pact to build something for the future but he just sees egos around him now, and everything’s out of control. He said that he’s neither a villain nor a hero and said he’s been put here to be the king of and chooses war.