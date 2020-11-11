Jon Moxley Explains How His TV Match With Eddie Kingston Evolved Into a Feud & I Quit Match at Full Gear

– Fight Game Media recently spoke to AEW World champion Jon Moxley, who discussed how his I Quit Match with Eddie Kingston came together for Full Gear. According to Moxley, this was not his originally planned title matchup for the event. Below are some highlights and an audio clip from the interview:

Jon Moxley on his feud with Eddie Kingston not being originally planned to go through Full Gear: “That was the — I had a whole ‘nother set of plans for like everything I was going to do with Lance [Archer], and I had a whole different thing. I won’t reveal it in case I ever go back to it and do something similar. The thing with Eddie, it was just a bridge for tonight. Like, we had this big advertised main event, but it’s 2020. And like, as we all know, and the fans are sympathetic to, we show up on the day, somebody could have been in contact with somebody, and now it’s all ****ing scrapped. You just got to be able to pivot and do something else.”

Moxley on how the TV main event evolved into an I Quit rematch at Full Gear: “So the thing with Eddie, I was just focused on just that night with Eddie. But literally, as soon as the match was over — I choked him out, I think it was like [Eddie saying], ‘I didn’t tap! This is bull****!’ I was like, ‘Oh…it’s so obvious.’ So I was thinking, ‘He didn’t tap because he got choked out. It’s an I Quit match.’ Four weeks of promos, easy money. Like I haven’t handpicked any opponent, or really whatever they put in front of me through this whole title reign. Whatever opponent, whatever style, I just try do — I try to take on that new challenge every single time, but this one, I kind of gave a nod and was like … It just makes all the sense in the world because we hadn’t finalized the plans for the pay-per-view, but it was like, ‘He didn’t tap.’ He didn’t. He was unconscious, that’s why he didn’t tap. Like I instantly saw the whole story in my head, and I knew he [Eddie] did too. Tony [Khan] gave us the confidence to be like, ‘OK. Do it.'”

#AEW champ Jon Moxley recorded another podcast with us. It will be up in a couple of hours. In this clip, he answers if Eddie Kingston at #AEWFullGear was always the plan. pic.twitter.com/wfq86OVF5w — Fight Game Media (@fightgamemedia) November 11, 2020

