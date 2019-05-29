wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Facing Joey Janela in AEW Debut at Fyter Fest
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley’s first All Elite Wrestling opponent is set for Fyter Fest. AEW has announced that Moxley will face Joey Janela in his debut for the promotion, as you can see below.
Fyter Fest takes place on June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida and will stream on B/R live.
#AEW x @CEOGaming #FyterFest Sat, June 29th #DaytonaBeach@JonMoxley vs @JANELABABY
Tickets go on sale tomorrow – Wednesday, May 29th 12 Noon Eastern https://t.co/Zenw0y7bFl pic.twitter.com/xnzMvEzUHk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2019
