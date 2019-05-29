wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Facing Joey Janela in AEW Debut at Fyter Fest

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Jon Moxley’s first All Elite Wrestling opponent is set for Fyter Fest. AEW has announced that Moxley will face Joey Janela in his debut for the promotion, as you can see below.

Fyter Fest takes place on June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida and will stream on B/R live.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Fyter Fest, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading