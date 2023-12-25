Jon Moxley Featured in Wrestle Kingdom 18 Interview Series

– NJPW released a new video in its Wrestle Kingdom 18 interview series, featuring AEW star Jon Moxley promoting his upcoming Triple Threat matchup against Will Ospreay and Dave Finlay for the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

Jon Moxley recalled how Finlay was the one who destroyed both the IWGP US and UK Championship belts after taking a hammer to them. He stated, “I put a lot of heart and soul and hard work into that New Japan United States Championship, and I didn’t take too kindly to young Mr. Finlay smashing it with a big stupid Mario Kart hammer. No, I did not.” He continued, “The gall that it took for David Finlay to do that, I kind of admire it, but at the same time, it pisses me off.”

Wrestle Kingdom 18 is scheduled for January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.