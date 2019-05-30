Jon Moxley Explains How He Got Over in Spite of Vince McMahon and WWE, Felt Like He Was Fighting for His Life After The Shield Broke Up

– In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Jon Moxley spoke about how he started to hate his promos in WWE, his vision for the character, how he felt like he was fighting for his career after The Shield broke up and was still able to get over as a babyface. Below are some highlights of Jon Moxley speaking about the issue.

Moxley on WWE taking promos away from him: “Promos used to be my favorite part of wrestling. I loved it. They ended up becoming my least favorite part, the part I dread because now it’s not me coming up with ideas and a way to hook you into our story. It’s me trying to not look like an idiot. It’s me trying to appease all these different — me sitting down with a writer while he’s writing — that is not how it’s supposed to be. It’s like — they never had any plans for me as a babyface — never. Like when The Shield broke up, they were gonna do a little feud with me and Seth. If I had just petered out and went away, they would’ve been fine with that. They had no idea I was going to get over. And I got over on my own. They had the Authority and stuff at the time, which was kind of perfect for me and my vision for the character was kind of like — and I had no idea I was going to be a babyface. I had no idea. So, my thought was like 90 percent John McClane from Die Hard and then like 10 percent Dusty Rhodes, whatever other people I’m inspired by, Bret Hart, Big Japan Death Match guys, whatever. You know what I mean? But like, gets his ass kicked all the time, perseveres, walks through glass in bare feet, maybe throws a one-liner out there, which I’m capable of, which may have been one of my biggest mistakes because once I showed them I had a shred of comedic timing, it was over. Now they’re writing jokes for me. I’ll write my own jokes. If it’s time for a joke, I’ll know.”

Jon Moxley on getting over on his own and fighting for his life after The Shield broke up: “So, I got over on my own because I really felt like I was fighting for my life those first few months as a babyface. And like everybody else is going to be like pyro and all these crazy entrances. I’m just going to walk to the ring, no entrance, no gimmicks. I’m fighting. I just really felt like I was fighting for my life. I think that’s why the people connected with me there. And then, they’re like, ‘Whoa! He got over!’ And then I started selling a bunch of merchandise. And now they have to get their hands on it and try to turn you into what they think you should be or whatever. For whatever reason it is, me and Vince — my particular type of charisma, Vince just can’t let me be. He’s gotta like put a hat on me or put me in a goofy vehicle. For whatever reason, we’re just like Mentos and Diet Coke. Me and Vince together just creates this explosion of goofy nonsense that I detest. I always tried my hardest, and I always tried to stay positive and be grateful for this opportunity that I have and felt like I had a responsibility for these fans too and put in this position of like Make-A-Wish guy and all that. And that might sound corny and stupid if you’ve never been put in that position, but it’s real and also just like trying to save money. The ultimate goal was to be where we’re at now.”

