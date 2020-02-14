Jon Moxley Files Trademark for Ring Name and ‘Mox’

– WrestlingInc.com reports that Jon Moxley has filed a trademark for his ring name, “Jon Moxley.” Per the report, he filed for the trademark on Friday, February 7 at the United States Patent & Trademark (USPTO). It had the following description:

“Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000” “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20040000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040000”

Additionally, Moxley reportedly filed for “Mox” the following day (Feb. 8). It had the same description for the above filing. The trademarks were filed by lawyer Michael E. Dockins, who is based in Toledo, Ohio. Dockins recently made trademark filings for The Revival and other wrestlers for the AEW roster.