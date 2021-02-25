AEW News: Jon Moxley Hypes Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch, Promo For Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet

– Jon Moxley wanted to make sure fans know what to expect from his Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch with Kenny Omega, cutting a promo on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamitesaw Moxley defeat Ryan Nemeth in short order, and then cut a promo talking about the gimmick match:

#AEWRevolution can't get here fast enough! @JonMoxley is more than ready to challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW world championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch! Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10am EST via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/rdkdN1iAi8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021

– AEW released a promo for the Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet match for next week’s episode of Dynamite: