AEW News: Jon Moxley Hypes Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch, Promo For Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet
– Jon Moxley wanted to make sure fans know what to expect from his Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch with Kenny Omega, cutting a promo on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamitesaw Moxley defeat Ryan Nemeth in short order, and then cut a promo talking about the gimmick match:
#AEWRevolution can't get here fast enough! @JonMoxley is more than ready to challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW world championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch!
Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10am EST via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/rdkdN1iAi8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
– AEW released a promo for the Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet match for next week’s episode of Dynamite:
NEXT WEDNESDAY 🚨 Tune in to this iconic matchup #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qCn9BKbgVT
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 25, 2021
