wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Hypes Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch, Promo For Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite

– Jon Moxley wanted to make sure fans know what to expect from his Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch with Kenny Omega, cutting a promo on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamitesaw Moxley defeat Ryan Nemeth in short order, and then cut a promo talking about the gimmick match:

– AEW released a promo for the Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet match for next week’s episode of Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading