Jon Moxley If He’d Support His Daughter Wanting to Wrestle, Renee Paquette’s Reactions To His Hardcore Wrestling

During his recent guest-hosting gig on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Jon Moxley did a Q&A and discussed if he would support his daughter if she decided she wanted to wrestle. Moxley did a Q&A session on the podcast as Paquette was giving birth to their daughter, and answered some fan questions such as what he would do if his daughter said she wanted to be a pro wrestler when she was old enough. You can see some highlights below:

On if he’d support his daughter if she wanted to wrestle: “If she was really passionate about it, then yeah. Go for it. If not, if it was just like a playing around thing, then ‘Go play around with it.’ Sometimes you get into some stuff and you play around, sometimes you’re gung-ho about something. I was gung-ho about this, all I ever wanted to do. This was not a playing around, having fun, this was not, ‘Let’s try this out, see if it works out. Like you know, some people come into wrestling with that attitude and then go on to make millions of dollars. Then they get really good at it. So it can work, but me, I was, this was my life. This was it, there was no other anything.

“So I would assess where her mindset was. And if it was like, ‘Hey you know, get in there and uh, take a bump. See how that feels and then maybe everything changes.’ But if she wanted to go be a circus performer, or a math teacher, or join the peace corps, or be a pro wrestler or a hockey player or ringette — we don’t have that here, but Renee might be able to teach her to play ringette. Whatever she wanted to do. I say, ‘Do whatever you want to do.’ And i would support literally anything, as long as you’re not hurting anybody or yourself then you know, do whatever you want to do.”

On if she wanted to do death match stuff: “I don’t know, I mean it’s hard to say because this person isn’t in existence yet. So I don’t know this person, you know? I mean, my initial instinct is like, ‘Okay, maybe not — you know, you don’t need to do that.’ …I would give her a bunch of ‘What Not To Do’s. But I mean, in theory if if this girl was just like, if she was that much like me and was that crazy? Then I would — because if I just said, ‘No, don’t do it,’ see what happens is — I mean, I don’t have a kid, so I can’t really dish out parenting advice. But I think it’s a pretty common knowledge and you know, basic understanding of people. When you tell them not to do something, that’s when they go do it. So if I was like, ‘Oh, she wants to do this wrestling and it’s going to be dangerous, and I’m scared for her,’ I wouldn’t tell her no … I would guide her. I would say, ‘If you’re going to do something, here’s how we do it safely.'”

On if he gets grief from Paquette about his hardcore wrestling: “No, I don’t get any grief from her. I’m a professional, this is what I do. I’ve done it my entire existence, this is this is who she married. She knows I’m not stupid. I do not attempt to go out there and get hurt; the goal is to come home in one piece every single time. Like, she’s been there through it all, you know? And the worst injuries and so forth, it always had nothing to do with some crazy spot or something. It’s always like, just some random stupid thing. It’s a physical sport, it’s a contact sport man. You know? And she she knows that, you know. She works in sports, she was an athlete. She knows wrestling now. She’s come to learn it and understand it, she’s been a big part of this business. And I get no grief from her, truly.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.