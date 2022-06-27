wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Wins Interim AEW World Title In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event (Clips)

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley has a date with CM Punk sometime down the road, as he won the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim title on tonight’s show, putting Tanahashi away with the Death Rider to win the title.

Moxley will now face CM Punk when Punk is cleared to return from injury to unify the titles. You can check out clips from the match below. Our live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading