Jon Moxley Wins Interim AEW World Title In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event (Clips)

Jon Moxley has a date with CM Punk sometime down the road, as he won the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim title on tonight’s show, putting Tanahashi away with the Death Rider to win the title.

Moxley will now face CM Punk when Punk is cleared to return from injury to unify the titles. You can check out clips from the match below. Our live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

.@JonMoxley makes the walk! #AEW Interim World Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor right now! It’s not too late to order the PPV! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/V184QKqgZZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Who will walk out of the #ForbiddenDoor with gold around their waist tonight? Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/oBWqrBxWkK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

A match three years in the making is happening right now: @JonMoxley vs. @tananhashi1_100 at #ForbiddenDoor! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/WZRIvCUq13 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

.@tanahashi1_100 takes out a bloodied Moxley here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/o9Rfi9ZBiK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Are we getting a sneak preview of #BloodAndGuts right now? #JerichoAppreciationSociety spoils the main event here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/UgxDhp8INC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022