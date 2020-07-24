wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Is AEW’s Top Draw On Youtube
July 24, 2020 | Posted by
An AEW clip of last week’s World title match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has earned a million views on Youtube, outpacing recent videos of matches featuring Cody and Chris Jericho, among others. Moxley is the top draw for AEW as far as Youtube is concerned, as he currently appears in seven of the top-ten most watched videos.
He’s also in the most-watched Youtube clip of all time for the company. That clip is from episode six in which he faces off with Kenny Omega in the middle of a show-ending brawl between The Elite and the Inner Circle. That video has 14 million views.
