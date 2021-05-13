wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Defends IWGP US Title Against Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Jon Moxley walked away from his IWGP United States Championship match with Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite with his title reign intact. Moxley faced Nagata in a title defense on this week’s show, prevailing after hitting a Paradigm Shift on the challenger. You can see pic and video from the match below.
Nagata vs. Moxley kicked off tonight’s Dynamite; you can see our live coverage here.
IT'S TIME! @JonMoxley vs. @nagata769 starts #AEWDynamite! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dwLGMLu5U4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 13, 2021
Making his first TNT appearance in 23 years: @nagata769 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4ZdbQkdkda
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021
What a WILD way to kick things off tonight on #AEWDynamite! @nagata769 v. @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship!
Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jJMi2Ghle2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
Oh hi, @azucarRoc! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Oras5ZbOmZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 13, 2021
.@JonMoxley doesn't care who you are there's no mercy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3tkAUQBtqo
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021
#AndStill your IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion. @JonMoxley
Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/A4Us6Eq83g
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
Respect. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3csekbx2Ri
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
