Jon Moxley Defends IWGP US Title Against Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley walked away from his IWGP United States Championship match with Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite with his title reign intact. Moxley faced Nagata in a title defense on this week’s show, prevailing after hitting a Paradigm Shift on the challenger. You can see pic and video from the match below.

Nagata vs. Moxley kicked off tonight’s Dynamite; you can see our live coverage here.

