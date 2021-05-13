Jon Moxley Defends IWGP US Title Against Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

May 12, 2021 | Posted by

Jon Moxley walked away from his IWGP United States Championship match with Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite with his title reign intact. Moxley faced Nagata in a title defense on this week’s show, prevailing after hitting a Paradigm Shift on the challenger. You can see pic and video from the match below.

Nagata vs. Moxley kicked off tonight’s Dynamite; you can see our live coverage here.

Making his first TNT appearance in 23 years: @nagata769 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4ZdbQkdkda — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

What a WILD way to kick things off tonight on #AEWDynamite! @nagata769 v. @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship! Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jJMi2Ghle2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

.@JonMoxley doesn't care who you are there's no mercy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3tkAUQBtqo — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021