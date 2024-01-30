Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that the two will face off on Wednesday’s show, writing:

“This Wednesday 1/31

New Orleans, LA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND Mox vs Jeff Hardy

1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return:

THIS WEDNESDAY!”

* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice

* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy