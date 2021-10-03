wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Jimmy Jacobs Street Fight Set For Wrestling Revolver Show
Wrestling Revolver has announced that Jon Moxley vs. Jimmy Jacobs in an Iowa Street Fight will take place on October 30th at their Tales From The Ring 4 event which takes place at the Horizons Events Center in Clive, Iowa and air on FITE. The full card is below.
* Iowa Street Fight: Jon Moxley Vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Revolver Title Ladder Match: Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel vs. JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper vs. Manscout Jake Manning
* Revolver Tag Team Titles Match: Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards vs. Tyler Matrix & Logan James
* Alex Colon vs. Jake Crist in a 4 Corners of Pain Match
* Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne
* Matt Rehwoldt vs. Anthony Greene
* Jessicka Havok vs. Billie Starkz
* Matthew Palmer vs. Danhausen
* Sudden Death Scramble Match: Madman Fulton vs. Warhorse vs. Ninja Mack vs. Everett Connors vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
🚨Watch NOW & RT🚨
📺EXCLUSIVE VIDEO📺
10 YEARS IN THE MAKING.
One of the WILDEST FEUDS in Independent Wrestling history renewed.@JonMoxley's OPEN CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
10/30/21#TalesFromTheRing@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/MkARObGkRP
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) October 3, 2021