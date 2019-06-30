wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Defeats Joey Janela In Wild Match That Includes Barbed Wire & Thumbtacks At AEW Fyter Fest (Pics, Video)
Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela in a wild match at AEW Fyter Fest that featured tables, chairs, barbed wire, and thumbtacks. After the match, Kenny Omega attacked Moxley. Photos and video from the match are below. Csonka’s full review of the show is here.
