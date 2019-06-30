Jon Moxley Defeats Joey Janela In Wild Match That Includes Barbed Wire & Thumbtacks At AEW Fyter Fest (Pics, Video)

Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela in a wild match at AEW Fyter Fest that featured tables, chairs, barbed wire, and thumbtacks. After the match, Kenny Omega attacked Moxley. Photos and video from the match are below. Csonka’s full review of the show is here.

Mox found his favorite kind of chair to use as a weapon & wasted no time using it #AEWFyterFest #FyterFest #JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/6qcqO0JcJ2 — Jon-Moxley.Net (@JonMoxleyDotNet) June 30, 2019

Who knew Moxley was such a DIYer now he introduced a Barb wire wrapped table to this match however he was the one to feel the effects of it #FyterFest #AEWFyterFest #JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/foZ41DEjVh — Jon-Moxley.Net (@JonMoxleyDotNet) June 30, 2019