Jon Moxley Defeats Joey Janela In Wild Match That Includes Barbed Wire & Thumbtacks At AEW Fyter Fest (Pics, Video)

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela in a wild match at AEW Fyter Fest that featured tables, chairs, barbed wire, and thumbtacks. After the match, Kenny Omega attacked Moxley. Photos and video from the match are below. Csonka’s full review of the show is here.

