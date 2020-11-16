Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega Set For Contract Signing On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on the Dec. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite against No. 1 contender Kenny Omega, and the two are set to make things official on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW has announced a contract signing between the two on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will once again be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Omega became the No. 1 contender for the title after defeating Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at AEW Full Gear.

Here’s the updated card for Dynamite:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa

* Non-Title Match: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* PAC vs. The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* AEW World Championship Match contract signing

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas