Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega Set For Contract Signing On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on the Dec. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite against No. 1 contender Kenny Omega, and the two are set to make things official on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
AEW has announced a contract signing between the two on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will once again be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
Omega became the No. 1 contender for the title after defeating Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at AEW Full Gear.
Here’s the updated card for Dynamite:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa
* Non-Title Match: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* PAC vs. The Blade
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW World Championship Match contract signing
* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas
This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7c on @tntdrama, we’ll have the Official Contract Signing for the December 2nd #AEW World Championship match, Champion @JonMoxley v. #1 Contender @KennyOmegamanX
Join us at @dailysplace by getting your tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V7LsNeJOxN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020
