AEW News: Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega World Title Match Contract Signed, Hangman Page vs. John Silver Clip
November 25, 2020
– Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have officially signed the contract for their AEW World Championship match on next week’s Dynamite. You can see the video of the contract signing segment below:
– AEW posted video from tonight’s opening match of Hangman Page vs. John Silver:
