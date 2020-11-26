wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega World Title Match Contract Signed, Hangman Page vs. John Silver Clip

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have officially signed the contract for their AEW World Championship match on next week’s Dynamite. You can see the video of the contract signing segment below:

– AEW posted video from tonight’s opening match of Hangman Page vs. John Silver:

