NJPW Announces Jon Moxley vs. KENTA

Jon Moxley is set to defend the IWGP United States Title against KENTA on the February 26th episode of NJPW Strong, which is part of the New Beginning USA 2021 Tour.

NJPW Strong airs Friday nights at 10PM on New Japan World.

NJPW also announced the following matches for the New Beginning USA 2021 Tour.

February 5th: Rey Horus vs. TJP

February 12th: Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight vs TJP & Ren Narita

February 19th: El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush