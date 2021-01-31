wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Jon Moxley vs. KENTA

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley Point AEW All Out

Jon Moxley is set to defend the IWGP United States Title against KENTA on the February 26th episode of NJPW Strong, which is part of the New Beginning USA 2021 Tour.

NJPW Strong airs Friday nights at 10PM on New Japan World.

NJPW also announced the following matches for the New Beginning USA 2021 Tour.

February 5th: Rey Horus vs. TJP
February 12th: Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight vs TJP & Ren Narita
February 19th: El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, KENTA, Ashish

More Stories

loading