Jon Moxley Beats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Double Or Nothing
Konosuka Takeshita won’t get an IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot as he lost to Jon Moxley at AEW Double Or Nothing. Moxley defeated Takeshita in the World Title Eliminator match at Sunday’s PPV.
Moxley got the win after Takeshita hit Moxley with his own Death Rider finisher for a nearfall. Don Callis told Takeshita to get some chairs in the ring, which backfired as Moxley was able to curb stomp on Takeshita behind the ref’s back. He then hit the Death Rider for the pin.
Moxley has been IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for 45 days, having won it from Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot. You can see highlights from the match below.
The Don Callis Family ‘Alpha’, Konosuke Takeshita finally gets Mox 1-on-1!
Mox is in the building and looking for a FIGHT!
TARGETING Takeshita!
Takeshita has zeroed in on the injured arm of Mox!
The more you hit him, the more he HITS BACK!
Mox isn't done yet!
It's broken down to a good ole' fashioned SLUG FEST!
MOX with THE STOMP!
