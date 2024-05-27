Jon Moxley Beats Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Double Or Nothing

Konosuka Takeshita won’t get an IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot as he lost to Jon Moxley at AEW Double Or Nothing. Moxley defeated Takeshita in the World Title Eliminator match at Sunday’s PPV.

Moxley got the win after Takeshita hit Moxley with his own Death Rider finisher for a nearfall. Don Callis told Takeshita to get some chairs in the ring, which backfired as Moxley was able to curb stomp on Takeshita behind the ref’s back. He then hit the Death Rider for the pin.

Moxley has been IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for 45 days, having won it from Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot. You can see highlights from the match below.