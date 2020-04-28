Jon Moxley on Life in Las Vegas During the Pandemic, Discusses His Upcoming Role in Cagefighter

– In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW World champion Jon Moxley discussed how he’s dealing with life during the coronavirus pandemic while living in Las Vegas, plus a lot more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jon Moxley on what life is like right now in Las Vegas: “You will never hear me complain about my situation but it’s an unfortunate situation in the wrestling business. It’s small potatoes and nothing compared to people really dealing with this and on the front lines and financially affected. I’m just chilling and just grateful to be sitting in the house with my wife cooking me meals everyday and hanging out in the backyard with my dog. I think Vegas is pretty good and it seems like it’s kinda control.”

On his upcoming film Cagefighter: “It’s a typical sports-type concept. The same basic outline of The Mighty Ducks or Rocky or Major League. The main theme is overcoming adversity and in these weird times it’s probably a good time for the film to come out. I’m the bad guy and for the hero of the film, the worst thing that he could imagine happening happens. He’s on top of the world and after losing in the cage, he hits rock bottom professionally, personally and financially. It’s about climbing back up from that and getting back to where you were before.”

Moxley on his role in the film:“They could have easily gone with some bodybuilder and put a giant, pink mohawk on him and put him in an outfit, like a cartoon version of someone not familiar with pro wrestling. But the director is known for making gritty films so they went with getting an actual pro wrestler. The cool thing for me is Christian told them about me cutting promos and it’s what I do for a living. So, he suggested letting me ad-lib and 90 percent of the dialogue that I say is ad-libbed. There wasn’t really a script that I adhered to.”