Jon Moxley Loves the Idea of AEW Working With Other Companies, Weighs in On Possible AEW/NJPW Deal

Speaking at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Jon Moxley talked about AEW working with companies like NWA and a potential relationship between AEW and NJPW. Moxley was asked about AEW bringing in Thunder Rosa to face Hikaru Shida and the idea of AEW doing more work with other promotions like NWA, NJPW (where Moxley is IWGP United States Champion) and more. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the idea of working with more companies like the NWA: “I love that idea. 2020 for me was going to be an absolutely crazy, ambitious schedule. And I only had the first half of it worked out, you know? I feel like 2019, I only really had half the year. My first match as Jon Moxley was in June. So I only had really six months to work. I was like, ‘Now I got a full 12 months to work, I’m AEW World Champion. I’m going to take that b**ch, that belt, all over the world — in Europe, whatever it would be, Australia, take it to Japan if need be, take it to every[where]. I was going to kind of try to do, like an old-school world champion thing, and take the belt around and really make it into a — you know, I love that idea of working with the NWA. Of working with any other [company]. I think it’d be cool man, if all of these, like Ring of Honor, IMPACT, New Japan [had] more talent trading back and forth.”

On a possible relationship with NJPW: “I’m not shy about the fact that I wish we had some type of agreement with New Japan, I’m obviously still a part of that roster. And I think there’s a lot of benefits to it. I’m not saying, we’re obviously different companies with different products and different business plans. So it’s not like we gotta be married at the hip or anything like that, you know. But you know, maybe a New Japan guy pops up for here or there, or some of our young guys go over and do a super junior tournament to gain experience. I think that’ll be great for everybody. So I’m all about that. I’ll take this belt anywhere they want me to take it.”

