Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 this morning, which came after Tony Khan had previously said he wouldn’t be there. He technically wasn’t, as his segment was filmed at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles. He cut a promo on the winner of the Right to Challenge IWGP US title briefcase, which is still Kenta after he defeated Satoshi Kojima.
Breaking:
Jon Moxley FULL PROMO pic.twitter.com/iW8Eiay4lZ
— GIFSkull III (Backup) #RIPBrodieLee (@SkullGIF) January 4, 2021
JON MOXLEY INVADES WRESTLE KINGDOM??
A special message from the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion!
Watch Wrestle Kingdom 15 LIVE NOW: https://t.co/kAxLxK3Haa#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/nEkZ5Zc1zn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2021
