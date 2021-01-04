wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

January 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 this morning, which came after Tony Khan had previously said he wouldn’t be there. He technically wasn’t, as his segment was filmed at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles. He cut a promo on the winner of the Right to Challenge IWGP US title briefcase, which is still Kenta after he defeated Satoshi Kojima.

