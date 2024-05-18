– AEW star and IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at last night’s Pro Wrestling Revolver Another Friday event, helping his friends Crash Jaxon, Masha Slamovich, and Zachary Wentz, who were facing The Unit (Jake Something, Jessicka Havok, and JT Dunn). Afterwards, Moxley joined Sami Callihan, Jaxon, Slamovich, and Wentz, who all collectively “fired” JT Dunn.

After firing Dunn, Moxley celebrated with the group in the ring. You can view a clip of Moxley’s surprise appearance at the event below.