Jon Moxley Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
Jon Moxley will be in action against MJF’s lawyer on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Moxley will face the lawyer on next week’s show in a match set up as part of tonight’s contract signing. The lawyer (indie wrestler Mark Sterling) must show up for the match or MJF will lose his title match at All Out.
Also set for the match are:
* Winners Face Each Other at All Out: Private Party & SCU (Kazarian and Daniels) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy).
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends
* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela
NEXT WEEK!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/u2bhJYSoyF
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 28, 2020
