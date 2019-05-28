wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Meets Joey Janela in New AEW Video

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) released a new video showing Jon Moxley meeting Joey Janela backstage. You can check out a clip of that momentous meeting below.

