Jon Moxley Meets Joey Janela in New AEW Video
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) released a new video showing Jon Moxley meeting Joey Janela backstage. You can check out a clip of that momentous meeting below.
When Mox meets the #BadBoy #AEW@JonMoxley @JANELABABY pic.twitter.com/4r76hQeiqz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2019
