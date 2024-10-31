Jon Moxley Says He Might Be Dead If He Hadn’t Met Renee Paquette

Jon Moxley has named Renee Paquette his life MVP, noting that he might be dead if not for her. Moxley spoke with Authority Magazine for a new interview and he named his wife as the MVP of his own life

“I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a diverse array of the best minds in the business,” Moxley said. “I’ve had so many amazing teachers and, since I’m of the mind that we have 2 ears but only one mouth, think it’s wise to listen more than you talk. However, If I had to give out an MVP trophy for the profound difference maker in my life it would unquestionably go to my wife, Renee Paquette, hands down. I might very well be dead had our paths never crossed.”

He continued, “I was lucky enough to meet her right as I was starting to realize some material success, so that was a bit of a crossroads where I could have easily veered down a more destructive path. Now I had something ACTUALLY valuable, I had this person. As it was, I still almost destroyed my entire life so thankfully, she’s been here to be the linchpin holding the whole damn thing together.”

Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and will defend the title against Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear.