wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Defeats MJF At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 6, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley defeated MJF to retain the AEW World Title in the main event of tonight’s AEW All Out. Highlights of the match are below.

