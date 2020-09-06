Jon Moxley Defeats MJF At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

Jon Moxley defeated MJF to retain the AEW World Title in the main event of tonight’s AEW All Out. Highlights of the match are below.

.@The_MJF continues his assault onto Moxley's left arm in your main event of #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/TfSYGU4okV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020