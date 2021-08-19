wrestling / News
Jon Moxley & More Set For AEW Rampage: The Last Dance
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for this week’s “The Last Dance” episode of AEW Rampage, featuring Jon Moxley and more. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Private Party vs. Jurassic Express
* Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan
Rampage airs Friday on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
