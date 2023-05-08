Jon Moxley Says He’s Never Felt Better Mentally & Physically, Substance Abuse Issues Are ‘In the Rearview’

Jon Moxley faces Kenny Omega in a cage match on AEW Dynamite, and he recently talked about his physical and mental condition heading into the match. Moxley spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of the match and talked about how he’s feeling compared to when he arrived in AEW in 2019, putting his substance abuse issues in the past and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being better than he was in 2019: “Four years ago, a lot of people were ready to write me off. A lot of people thought I couldn’t even measure up to Kenny. He was coming off that New Japan run and he was the greatest wrestler of all time. I felt an immense amount of motivation. I felt like, ‘I’m going to show all you motherf**kers I belong on the top.’ So Kenny has been pushing me since day one in AEW. Now I’m far better than I was then in 2019, especially now that I’m not scared of dying of a seizure in the ring. Substance abuse issues are never really over, but it’s in the rearview. Mentally, physically, this is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

On his physical and mental condition: “Let’s face the facts: I’ve got a lot of miles on my body. You only live once and I don’t take it easy. I’ve pushed myself to get everything I can out of my body. Mentally, I feel better than ever. Right now, never in my life have I given less f**ks about anything. I’ll do whatever the f**k I want. I don’t give a f**k. That may sound abstract, but it’s a powerful thing.”

On his rivalry with Omega: “When me and Kenny entered each other’s spheres, AEW was just beginning. Now, four years later, we just sold 60,000 tickets to a country we’ve never been to without a match announced. There is definitely pride for those of us who’ve been here since the beginning. I don’t know if you want to call me and Kenny the definitive rivalry, but it’s important.”