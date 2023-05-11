– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Jon Moxley discussed his cage match with Kenny Omega. Moxley defeated Omega in last night’s AEW Dynamite main event after Don Callis turned on Omega. Below are some highlights:

Jon Moxley on beating Kenny Omega: “It’s not going to end here. This was only the beginning. We’re bringing our A-game. We’re competitive with each other, and we’re competitive with the rest of the wrestling industry. There’s a lot on the line, so no one is taking a step backward. We’re showing why we’re the superior group.”

Moxley on Blackpool Combat Club’s rivalry with The Elite: “This rivalry between us is the cutting edge of the business. You might be more into something else, but look at who is involved here. Kenny Omega may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Bryan Danielson may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Claudio Castagnoli may be the most absolute alien pretending to be a human Superman f—ing freak wrestler to ever live. The Young Bucks may be the greatest tag team of all time. Even if you think I f—ing suck, you still have all these greats”