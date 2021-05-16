Jon Moxley, Nick Gage Close GCW Draft Day With Brawl (Clips)

Nick Gage retained his title at GCW Draft Day on Saturday, but ran afoul of Jon Moxley soon after to close the show. At Saturday night’s show in Las Vegas, Moxley showed up after Gage’s win over AJ Gray to retain the GCW World Championship and went after him, leading to a brawl that continued after the show went off the air.

You can see clips and pics from the post-match and post-show brawl below. Moxley and Gage have been teasing a match in GCW soon, with Moxley attacking Gage after GCW rSpring Break last month during WrestleMania weekend. A match has yet to be announced between the two, however.

@DaveOscuro: when’s Gage vs Moh happening? Moxley 45 seconds later:

pic.twitter.com/7yWW4Xuu20 — Carney Stinson (@Adam_N_Yeary) May 16, 2021