Backstage Update on Jon Moxley Signing Separate Deals With AEW and NJPW, Both Companies Definitely Not Working Together

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Jon Moxley’s separate contracts to work with both AEW and NJPW. Jon Moxley was the mystery man in the Best of the Super Junior promos for NJPW. As previously reported, Moxley has been confirmed to face Juice Robinson at NJPW on June 5 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Meltzer talked about Moxley’s deals with NJPW and indy promotions outside of AEW. Following Moxley’s debut at AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan stated that Moxley will make his AEW debut at Fyter Fest in June, and he will start working for the company fulltime after AEW’s TV debut on TNT later this fall.

Meltzer noted on today’s Observer Radio that Jon Moxley doesn’t have any indy dates scheduled for the G1 Climax. However, it’s still unknown if Moxley will be joining this year’s tournament, which starts next month. Additionally, Meltzer said he did ask his sources about Moxley working the NJPW G1 Climax debut card in Dallas, Texas. He was told, “There’s no answer to that question yet.”

Additionally, Moxley will have a deal similar to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Both Jericho and Omega are signed to AEW, with AEW being their primary workplace, but they are still allowed to work with NJPW. For example, Jericho is set to work against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion next month.

Also, Meltzer noted that these deals are not a sign of AEW and NJPW working together, but he added that he thinks they should. He cited that it’s partly due to how Japanese businesses are run and how honor and loyalty means a lot to businesses in Japan, in this case noting that NJPW is likely not working with AEW out of honor to its relationship with ROH.

Another aspect of Moxley’s deal with NJPW is that NJPW could not announce Moxley was coming in until after he made his debut at AEW, which is why NJPW could only do the mystery man teases without mentioning Moxley.