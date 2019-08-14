NJPW Contract for Jon Moxley Runs Through 2020 Tokyo Dome Show

– According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the current NJPW contract for Jon Moxley is set to run through next year’s Tokyo Dome show scheduled for January 4, 2020. As previously reported, Moxley told Nikkan Sports that he could continue working with NJPW after the G1 Climax 29 was over.

Moxley finished the G1 Climax at 5-4 with 10 points. He currently remains the IWGP US champion, which he won from Juice Robinson last June. After Robinson defeated Moxley in their previous match in the G1, Moxley offered Robinson a rematch for the belt, but only if it was No DQ.

Jon Moxley is also under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Previously, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Moxley would start working with AEW “full-time” after the promotion debuts on TNT later this fall. The AEW on TNT debut is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2.