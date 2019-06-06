wrestling / News

Jon Moxley’s NJPW Debut to Air on AXS TV on Friday, Clip Online

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley NJPW

– AXS TV is set to air Jon Moxley’s debut for NJPW against Juice Robinson this Friday. The company announced on Thursday that Moxley’s match will be part of their Best of the Super Juniors final tomorrow at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. A clip from the match is below.

The announcement describes the show as follows:

NJPW newcomer Jon Moxley challenges IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson for his belt, Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on Jay White and Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi face off in the 2019 BOTSJ final for the right to challenge for the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Jon Moxley, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading