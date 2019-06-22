wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Files Jon Moxley Trademark, Sgt. Slaughter Set for Idaho Signing This Month, Sasha Banks Practices Flip in Instagram Clip

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) applied for a US trademark referencing Jon Moxley. The trademark is for “Death Rider” for merchandise purposes. The term is being used as a nickname for Moxley and the name for his finisher in NJPW.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is set for a fan meet & greet and autograph session presented by Drake Mechanical on June 25. More details are available at Idaho News.

– Sasha Banks shared the following video clip on her Instagram account this week.

