Various News: NJPW Files Jon Moxley Trademark, Sgt. Slaughter Set for Idaho Signing This Month, Sasha Banks Practices Flip in Instagram Clip

– PWInsider reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) applied for a US trademark referencing Jon Moxley. The trademark is for “Death Rider” for merchandise purposes. The term is being used as a nickname for Moxley and the name for his finisher in NJPW.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is set for a fan meet & greet and autograph session presented by Drake Mechanical on June 25. More details are available at Idaho News.

– Sasha Banks shared the following video clip on her Instagram account this week.