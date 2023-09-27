Jon Moxley Not Cleared To Compete on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is not yet cleared to compete and won’t be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley reportedly suffered a mild concussion during his International Championship defense against Rey Fenix on last week’s episode of Dynamite, and Tony Khan announced on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s show that Moxley will not be competing because he wasn’t cleared by doctors.

Khan did note that Fenix was cleared and will defend his title in an open challenge on tonight’s show:

“Last week at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam, @ReyFenixMx won the International Title. Both Fenix + former champ @JonMoxley were injured in the bout. AEW Doctors are unable to clear Mox tonight, but moments ago they DID clear Fenix, who will defend his title in an Open Challenge TONIGHT!”