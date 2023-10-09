AEW News: Jon Moxley Not Cleared For Wrestling Revolver Event, Tony Khan Hypes Dynamite Title Tuesday, Latest Being The Elite

– Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to face Gringo Loco at last night’s Wrestling Revolver event in Dayton, OH. However, he came out and told the crowd he was not cleared to wrestle yet. Mox suffered a concussion at AEW Grand Slam several weeks ago. He is currently scheduled to wrestle tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. He was replaced by Rich Swann, who Loco defeated.

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan hyped tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite and said it may be the best card in AEW TV history.

I hope you're having a great day! Remember #AEWDynamite is on TUESDAY this week,

TOMORROW, 10/10! You don't have to wait until Wednesday, and good thing too, because it's

TITLE TUESDAY @TBSNetwork, it may be the best lineup of matches ever on @AEWonTV, in Kansas City

TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023

– The latest Being the Elite is now online.