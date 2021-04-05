Jon Moxley Offers Yuji Nagata an IWGP United States Title Shot

Jon Moxley wants Yuji Nagata to be his next opponent in NJPW for his US Title. NJPW posted a promo from Moxley in which he challenged Nagata to face him for the championship, which you can see below. Moxley said that he calls his own shots and is big game hunting, naming Nagata as someone he respects and wants to face.

Moxley has held the US Championship since Wrestle Kingdom 14 night one, though he was unable to defend it for much of last year due to the pandemic. Nagata is a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, among many other accolades.