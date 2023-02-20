wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Officially Pulled From OTT Scrappermania 7
As previously reported, Jon Moxley had a schedule conflict on March 18, as he was booked for OTT Scrappermania 7 in Ireland and the AEW ‘House Rules’ live even in Troy, OH. Today, it was announced that AEW has pulled Moxley from the event. As a make-good, they are sending over Eddie Kingston and a second, unnamed wrestler.
Others set to appear include Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more.
OTT have announced their first ever FanFest for Scrappermania 7.
Due to circumstances out of their control, Jon Moxley will no longer be available to appear.
Eddie Kingston, a 2nd unamed AEW star, will appear along with Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more. pic.twitter.com/MPfoDkoG0e
— Irish Wrestling & Entertainment 📺 (@IRISHWRESTLING8) February 20, 2023
