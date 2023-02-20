Jon Moxley Officially Pulled From OTT Scrappermania 7

As previously reported, Jon Moxley had a schedule conflict on March 18, as he was booked for OTT Scrappermania 7 in Ireland and the AEW ‘House Rules’ live even in Troy, OH. Today, it was announced that AEW has pulled Moxley from the event. As a make-good, they are sending over Eddie Kingston and a second, unnamed wrestler.

Others set to appear include Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more.