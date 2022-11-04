Jon Moxley On His Decision To Go To Rehab, New Appreciation For Non-Alcoholic Beer

Jon Moxley recently spoke about his decision to go to rehab last year and how it led to his appreciation for non-alcoholic beer. Moxley spoke with Cincinnati.com for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his decision to go to rehab: “The simple short way to put is that you get to a certain point you’ve got a problem you can’t fix yourself. If your plumbing is backed up, you call a plumber. If your transmission is shot, you call a mechanic. At a certain point, when things are beyond your own control, you’ve got to call a professional and do a job that’s much more expedient, efficient and thorough than you can do yourself. It’s definitely the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m the kind of guy that wants to fix everything myself, and isn’t going to ask for help, necessarily, and obviously that’s a kind of embarrassing thing, y’know. That’s the main reason probably that a lot of people hesitate to do a thing like that because it’s a sign of weakness or it’s embarrassing. It’s whatever. It’s a lot quicker. It saves you a whole hell of a lot of trouble to deal with it head-on. But you’ve got to kind of get to that point, though, because you can try everything on your own first. The cliche is you’ve got to hit rock bottom or whatever. Maybe instead of going through a year of hell, maybe I’ll bite this in the bud right now, and that would be cool.”

On trying Athletic nonalcoholic beer: “I don’t remember exactly where I picked some up. I think my wife picked them up for me. I can’t even tell you when I first tried them, but I was like, ‘Those aren’t half-bad, actually. They actually taste pretty good.’ I think I tried a bunch of them just out of curiosity. I never drank beer to get (messed) up. I drank whiskey to get (messed) up. It’s not really like replacing anything for me. But as far as like a delicious beverage on a summer day after mowing the grass, it’s pretty damn good. I mentioned something in a scrum and the guy got ahold of me and they sent me a bunch of free ones. I feel like its probably one of those things where like in 10 years – because it’s such a strange thing to drink. People will be like, ‘What is that? It’s beer but it’s not beer?’ But like, people drink kombucha, which is gross. People drink bubble tea and all kinds of weird (stuff).

“To me it’s not that weird. It’s good if you like the taste of beer. I like the blue ones, so if you like the taste of IPAs … So many people like the taste of beer, but also so many people don’t want to get (messed) up every day. So I feel like in 10 years, it’ll be a thing where you like go to a Starbucks, they’ll have Athletics and stuff like that. You’ll get a coffee and a bagel and an Athletic. I don’t think it’s that weird. But when you think about it, if it just became kind of normalized, I feel like it would pick up really big. Maybe I’ll be like way ahead of the curve, or maybe I’ll be the only weirdo that drinks that (stuff). I don’t give a (damn) either way.”