Jon Moxley on Last-Minute Change That Led to Wheeler Yuta Joining Blackpool Combat Club

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, Jon Moxley revealed the last-minute change that led to his match against Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite in February. This eventually led to an epic match between the two on AEW Rampage in April, which brought Yuta into the Blackpool Combat Club. As noted, Moxley was originally scheduled to face a debuting Brian Kendrick on AEW Dynamite in early February.

However, offensive comments that Kendrick made which resurfaced led to him being pulled from the show. Moxley was booked to face Wheeler Yuta as the replacement instead. Moxley stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident. I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match is not happening … The show starts in an hour and Tony was like, ‘Wheeler!’ … so we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group.”

Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley went on to have another epic contest later in April on Rampage, after which, Wheeler Yuta was brought into the Blackpool Combat Club due to his performance.