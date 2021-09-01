Jon Moxley On His Match With Satoshi Kojima At All Out, His Respect For Kojima

Jon Moxley is excited to get in the ring with Satoshi Kojima, even if he does plan on “committing egregious, felonious assault” on the New Japan star. Moxley and Kojima are set to face off at AEW All Out on Sunday, and Moxley spoke with Sports Illustrated about what to expect from the encounter. You can see some highlights below:

On his respect for Kojima: “Kojima is an icon; he’s someone that is decorated as f**k. AEW has a very educated fan base, but I’m guessing there are still some people that haven’t heard of Kojima or understand what he’s done. He was IWGP and All Japan Triple Crown champion. Kojima is a legit legend.”

On Kojima’s resume: “The system is different in Japan. When guys get older in Japan, they slowly get phased down the card. They can still go in the ring, but their role becomes to reach younger guys. That’s different from WWE, where the old guys are often the main event. That’s not how it works in Japan, but when the veterans are called upon, they can still go hard and kick ass.

“It ain’t no f**king secret Kojima can still go. The fighting spirit is indelibly etched into Kojima’s brain. We have the greatest fans in the world, and it’s a treat for the fans of Chicago to see this man live and in-person.”

On what to expect from the match: “There are no question marks in this match. If you know me or Kojima, you know what you’re going to get. This is a fight that isn’t going to get out of the opening round.”

On his excitement for the bout: “Kojima is here to be celebrated. With that being said, I’m still planning on committing egregious, felonious assault and trying to end his career, and he’d be insulted if I felt any other way. It’s an honor to share the ring with him, and I can’t wait to throw with him.

“He still has gas left in the tank, and there’s still something he wants to prove. He’ll be staring across from the baddest motherf**ker in the business. I don’t expect it to be long, I don’t expect it to be pretty. It’s going to be violent, and I can’t wait to get in there with him.”