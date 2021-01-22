Jon Moxley On Possible WWE Return: ‘Never Say Never’

In a Bleacher Report AMA, Jon Moxley said that there’s always a chance that he eventually finds his way back to the WWE. Moxley, who wrestled there as Dean Ambrose, left in 2019 and debuted for AEW in May of that year. Here are highlights:

On a possible return to WWE: “You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time. If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”

On if CM Punk would be a good fit for AEW: “If he wanted to be, that’s still really up to him. This is a place where a lot of people who love to wrestle come to wrestle. This is a great place to be.”

On if he misses being part of The Shield: “Not so much miss it, because I’m onto new things and it’s a new chapter. But I definitely look back on that all fondly, and it ended perfectly. That chapter ended on a nice little bow.”

On if he still talks with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns: “Very occasionally. Seth’s about to have a kid, so that’s cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That’s the good thing about wrestling: it’s never goodbye, it’s just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you’re always bonded.”

On the most underrated talent in AEW: “It’s hard to say because so many people here get to show what they can do without any limitations. I’d say Lance Archer is a guy who can do anything, I love getting in a ring with him. He can walk into any main event and compete tomorrow. Dusty Rhodes is still going, the fastest man in wrestling still. He can jump in and surprise you on any given night.”