Jon Moxley On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut, Wanting to Give Back Going Forward

Jon Moxley has re-upped with AEW, and he recently weighed in on his goals moving forward as well as Renee Paquette’s AEW debut. Moxley appeared on Cincy 3:60 recently and talked about his new contract and wanting to give back to wrestling and more, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his goals moving forward:On Renee Paquette’s AEW debut: “I knew she was gonna get a giant pop from the crowd. And it’s funny, because I think she asked me like, ‘Should I introduce myself?’ And I was like, ‘No, they know who you are. It may take a second too, because they don’t know you’re coming out, so there’ll be a big giant reaction before you start talking.’ And she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘I’m telling you.’ ‘No!’ And sure enough. I didn’t even see it, I wasn’t looking at the monitor. I was walking down a hallway when she actually stepped out. But I knew just from the sound of the audience, I could tell she’d walked out on the stage because I heard like a [simulates crowd cheer]. And I was like, ‘That was the Renee pop, I knew it.’

“So afterwards she was all on adrenaline, like ‘Whoa!’ I’m like, ‘I told you!’ So that was really cool. But she’s been around the whole time basically, and she knows people at AEW and she’s been backstage and everything. It almost feels like, ‘So you don’t work here, do you? You don’t actually appear on camera. Huh.’ So it felt like almost a formality, like ‘Oh, okay well actually you should probably just work here, right?’ So that was pretty cool.”

