Jon Moxley on Renee Young’s Reaction To His Lights Out Match, Says He Loved It

– Jon Moxley spoke with 101WKQX and WrestleZone.com for a new interview and discussed his Lights Out match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear. The match has been a divisive one online, with some appreciating the intensity of the match and the violence while others felt it was too much and/or went on too long. Moxley discussed his personal thoughts on the match and the reaction that his wife, WWE’s Renee Young, had to it. Highlights and the video are below:

On Renee Young’s reaction to his Lights Out match: “She was over-dramatic. Come on, like — it comes with the territory, you know what I mean? You sign the contract, we’re together forever. And I will love you forever, but you’ve got to understand that if you’re one of my friends or loved ones, especially if you’re my wife, you’re going to deal with some moments where we things get a little cringy and weird, you know? I tend to fly close to the flame sometimes. Not just in wrestling but just in general, in life. I’m a lot better now, than I was in my younger days, as far as, you know, making poor decisions. But yeah, I’m always going to be like — you’re going to have those moments, you know? That’s part of a marriage. I could roll my bike down a mountain tomorrow and break my neck, you know what I mean? I’m just, these things are constantly on the precipice of happening.”

On his reaction to the match: “I loved the whole thing. I had so much fun. I love the awkward tension in the air. I love the — you don’t get the reactions very much anymore. I mean, you get a lot of, ‘Oh, ah, ohhh!’ But it’s a whole different thing when [the reaction is], ‘Oh no no no no no! No, no, no no no oh God, oh!’ That’s so much more intense. That’s, you know, it’s cool, man. [It’s] a totally different sauce. And I knew there were going to be a lot of people that were going to be like, that’s not their [kind of match]. Some people are just grossed out. I’ve never been offended or had a problem with anything I’ve watched in wrestling. I’ve never went, ‘Oohh! I can’t watch that.’ And I’ve seen some gross stuff, I’ve seen some horrifying stuff … I’ve seen some stuff where I’m like, ‘Oh, God! Even I’m grossed out by that, but that’s cool. I wish I would’ve thought of it.’ So yeah, if you don’t have the stomach for that level of gratuity, then I’m not offended by it. We painted the painted we wanted to paint, exactly as we intended. But not everybody’s going to want to have that painting hanging in their living room. You know what I’m saying? It might make some people uncomfortable. I was thrilled with the whole thing.”

