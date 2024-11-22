Jon Moxley On Coming Up With His Vision For AEW, How He’s Evolved Personally

Jon Moxley in the midst of an AEW takeover, and he recently talked about coming up with his vision for the company. Moxley and his Death Riders have been at war with AEW since All Out, and his next battle will come against Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear. He recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and you can see a few highlights below (per Fightful):

On coming up with his vision for AEW: “I spent about two months just thinking and reading books and walking around downtown Cincinnati at 3 in the morning, thinking, as I am one to do. I had a vision. A vision of a future. A vision that could be ours. That it could belong to everybody. A vision of a world where everyone can be successful. A vision of a world where everyone’s strengths are brought to the forefront. A vision of a world that is inhospitable for bullshit. One thing I found challenging in the previous iteration of AEW was, I found it challenging to find anyone who would take responsibility for anything. ‘It’s not my fault’ was a thing that would be heard bouncing around the hallways of AEW quite ubiquitously. Essentially, what it boils down to is, I’ll take responsibility for everything. For every single thing. I’ll make it my responsibility. You can blame me. If we run out of hot dogs tonight, if the vendor runs out of hot dogs in Rhode Island, I’ll make it my responsibility, blame me. I’ll go to Costco, get 30 boxes of hot dogs and I’ll drive them to the building. I’ll make sure we have enough for next time. I’ll have my wife bake cookies for three days straight I’ll drive them to the building myself. Whatever I have to do. There is stuff that it can’t not get done. It can’t not get confronted. I’ll do it myself. I can rely on the person to the right and left of me. That’s my group and circle and that’s what we’re doing. That circle will grow. None of this stuff happens overnight. There’s no press a button and it looks entirely different on the surface.”

On AEW’s growth from two to five hours of TV: “If you don’t have the infrastructure….you fall to the level of your systems. If the branch pops out of the dirt before it’s ready, it will not have the structural integrity to hold the fruit that it bears. Maybe we’ve gotten things out of order.”

On his own personal transformation: “I feel I’ve gone through a bit of a personal transformation recently. Things are clear in my head and slowly, over time, evolving into the person I think I’m meant to be. I think this is exactly where I’m supposed to be and it was always like this. Right here, at this exact time and place, is exactly where I’m supposed to be. I’m very optimistic about everything. Moving forward, it might sound like I’m young and screaming and trying to destroy things and I’m some sort of dissident, but nothing could be further from the truth. I’m a realist who is always searching for the truth of the situation. There are people who get upset when you lie to them and there are people who get upset when you tell them the truth. I’m very much the former. In a lot of ways, I can see the whole board. If the board falls, we will make the necessary adjustments. It’s very exciting. I’m in a very exciting place right now. The cool thing for me is, I don’t give single fuck. I have not one single fuck to give. That is the attitude that I’m moving forward with and that is the attitude my group has. Everything I’m trying to achieve right now, this is very much the hill I will die on. I have no intention of dying on this hill, but it’s the hill I’m prepared to die on. It’s a very exciting feeling to have.”