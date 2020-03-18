Jon Moxley On What’s Clicked the Most For Him in AEW, AEW’s Passionate Fanbase

During an appearance on the Walkway to Fight Club podcast, Jon Moxley discussed what’s really clicked for him in his AEW run. Moxley has of course found a new passion for his work since coming to AEW and made his way to the top, claiming the AEW World Championship. Speaking with host Steven Muehlhausen, Moxley discussed how he feels free to be himself as well as how invigorating the AEW fanbase’s passion is for him.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On what has really clicked for him in AEW: “It’s just kind of like – I’ve said it before, it’s just kind of like a whole other different person that had been like sleeping, or in jail or suspended. It was like Jon Moxley was serving an eight-year suspension. And then he finally got reinstated and it’s like — it’s hard to explain. But when you’re being pushed in so many directions, you’re saying somebody else’s words, and you’re doing something that’s somebody else’s vision, and you’re trying to exist within all these different constraints, it’s like you’d not become yourself anymore. And now I just walk out there and it’s whatever. If I’m in a pissed off mood, I’m going to be pissed off. If I’m in a happy mood, I’m going to be happy. If I’m in a mood to you know, joke around and be joking around, whatever. I’m just gonna walk out there and do whatever I’m in the mood for. Whatever the situation calls for.”

On the passion of the AEW fanbase: “No matter how tired I am or sore, beat up or anything — I don’t think TV is even doing justice to how hot some of these crowds are at AEW. When I see some of the stuff back I’m like, ‘Man.’ It was like, if you were there live man, like these crowds are so great. And I got the best vantage point of anybody because I come through the crowd. So like, no matter how sore, tired, braindead or jet lagged I am, I walk out into that audience and I feel the energy of the fans that are the greatest wrestling fans in the world right now. These people coming out to support AEW, who want to be part of the ground floor. The energy is just like the biggest shot of adrenaline you can imagine. I become like an absolute killing machine when I walk through the crowd. And It’s such a cool feeling that I look forward to every Wednesday.”

