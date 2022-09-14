Jon Moxley’s Friend Says Moxley Was Originally Set To Have Six Weeks Off AEW

Jon Moxley was reported to have been originally taking time off after AEW All Out before the company’s current situation, and a friend of Moxley’s has confirmed that news. Moxley was intended to have some time away after his match at All Out but due to the suspensions of several talent after the post-PPV backstage brawl, he is now part of the AEW World Championship Tournament and appeared on last week’s Dynamite to confront MJF.

Moxley’s long-time friend Robert Anthony said on the latest Tyrus and Timpf podcast that he and Moxley were set to go on vacation, but obviously that is not the case anymore. He also noted that Moxley wasn’t too pleased about the situation.

“He’s doing good,” Anthony said (per Wrestling Inc). “Man, he was supposed to be on vacation. Six weeks, we were going to go fishing. Now he’s back to work, he’s not too happy about it.”

He added, “Seeing him in his element working, it’s a different beast, the way his mind works. I enjoyed his match at the PPV, but yeah, he’s pissed off and he’s back at work, and he cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday, and we’ll see where it goes, you know what I mean? A lot of negatives and the positives over there.”

Moxley will face Sammy Guevara tonight on Dynamite in the semifinals of the tournament, with the winner going on to face the winner of Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho in the finals on next week’s show.