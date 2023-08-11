wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Announced For OTT Wrestling Debut In October
OTT Wrestling announced via Twitter that Jon Moxley will appear at the promotion’s Ninth-Year Anniversary show at the end of October. This will be Moxley’s first appearance with the company, as his previous efforts to do so were unsuccessful due to scheduling conflicts and outside circumstances. You can see the original social media announcement post below.
🎃Ninth Year Anniversary🎃
Friday Oct 27th The Hangar #Wolverhampton
Saturday Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin
Ticket information coming soon! #OTT pic.twitter.com/fed9ID5egA
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) August 11, 2023
