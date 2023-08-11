wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Announced For OTT Wrestling Debut In October

August 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: OTT Wrestling

OTT Wrestling announced via Twitter that Jon Moxley will appear at the promotion’s Ninth-Year Anniversary show at the end of October. This will be Moxley’s first appearance with the company, as his previous efforts to do so were unsuccessful due to scheduling conflicts and outside circumstances. You can see the original social media announcement post below.

