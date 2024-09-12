Jon Moxley, PAC, Marina Shafir & Claudio Castagnoli Attack Private Party On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and company continued their assaults on AEW Dynamite as they laid out Private Party and Komander. Private Party and Komander were set for a trios match on tonight’s show but found themselves assaulted by the group before the bout could take place.

PAC cut a promo in the ring that said that AEW was broken and what happened at All Out was inevitable. He noted that he has a purpose and AEW is now theirs.

As noted, Moxley cut a promo in a video package to open the show talking about the group’s turn on Bryan Danielson at All Out.